New Joker 2 set photos show Lady Gaga dancing on those famous stairs – and in costume with Joaquin Phoenix

By Molly Edwards
published

Harley Quinn shows off her moves and gets a new look

Lady Gaga in House of Gucci
(Image credit: United Artists Releasing/Universal Pictures)

Joker 2 set photos reveal a new look for Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn as she dances on those famous stairs – along with Joaquin Phoenix in costume. 

The first batch of set photos and footage show Gaga's Harley in normal dress, walking up the same set of stairs that Arthur Fleck danced down in Joker. She pauses and does a little jig herself, before continuing on her way. 

The next set of photos, though, have a new look for Harley after previous set pictures revealed the first look at Gaga in full Quinn mode (H/T Just Jared (opens in new tab)). This time, her hair is much shorter and her makeup is smudged. She's also with Phoenix's Joker, and the diabolical duo look like they're having a riotous time dancing down the stairs together. You can even hear Gaga singing a tune in one video as the police storm the steps behind her. 

Previous set photos have revealed Gaga's Harley looking spooked on the street, as well as audio of her singing "Couple of Swells." Then there's footage of what seems to be Arkham on fire and a prop referencing "Dent," which could give away the involvement of Harvey Dent, AKA Two-Face, in the film. 

Two official first looks at the movie have been released so far: one featuring Gaga and Phoenix, while another shows Arthur getting shaved

Joker 2, officially titled Joker: Folie à Deux, co-stars Catherine Keener and Brendan Gleeson in mystery roles, while Zazie Beetz reprises her role as Arthur's neighbour Sophie. The film isn't set for release until October 4, 2024. 

Since Joker 2 falls under the Elseworlds label of the DCU, it will remain unconnected to the new extended universe, which will begin with Chapter One: Gods and Monsters

