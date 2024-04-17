Zack Snyder has a story idea in mind for Rebel Moon 3, should a threequel happen on Netflix

Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon has found a home on Netflix as a two part sci-fi epic – but the story seems far from over, with sprawling mythology and massive worldbuilding leaving the way wide open for more stories. Without spoiling any specifics, Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver certainly leaves the door open for another chapter in the tale, too.

While talking to Snyder and the cast about The Scargiver, we asked what the future might have in store.

"We definitely have a story in mind, if we were to go forward," Snyder tells us. "We're waiting to have the totality of these movies come out, including the director's cut. I'm probably going to make this other little small movie in the meantime, and before we decide what to do with more Rebel Moon movies. But yeah, excited to make more Rebel Moon movies, if that was in the offing."

Staz Nair, who plays the regal, griffin-taming Tarak, also emphasizes just how much there is left to explore. "Zack has a lore for this project that extends something like 800, 900, 1000 years – how many hundreds of years back, and how many hundreds of years forwards. I think when you've spent 30 years creating a project and worlds like this, the scope is endless. Obviously, I think we're quietly hopeful and looking forward to seeing what happens."

Plus, there is one character in particular who still remains a fairly shadowy presence. Fra Fee's villainous Regent Balisarius is the big bad of the movies, but so far has appeared mostly in flashbacks.

Fee, though, hasn't been clued in on the future of his villain. "I'm not sure if I know what the future holds, necessarily," he tells us. "There is a lot more story to be told. When I first chatted with Zack about coming on board this project, I was blown away with just this teeming imagination. And he has created a universe that is just so expansive, and seemingly infinite in all directions, because, of course, I needed to ask him about Balisarius's backstory. We see fragments of his story in these first two films and a few flashbacks. And I'm playing an older version of myself, so there's obviously the young story to be told… This has been a wonderful first outing. And, hopefully, we get to see more of this story, because there's a lot more to come. And it's a world that I've certainly fallen in love with."

Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver arrives on Netflix this April 19. For more, see our interview with Snyder on why he wants to release the Sucker Punch director's cut.

