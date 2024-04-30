Fallout becomes Amazon’s second biggest show ever, behind Lord of the Rings

We knew Fallout was big, but we didn’t know how big. Thankfully, Amazon has pulled back the curtain a little on the Prime Video series’ viewing figures – and they’re eye-watering.

Fallout was watched by "more than 65 million viewers" in its first 16 days according to the streamer. That makes it the second most-watched Prime Video series of all time, being bested by only The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

While exact figures on The Rings of Power are limited, over 25 million people watched the Lord of the Rings prequel in its first 24 hours with over 100 million total tuning in to see how Galadriel fared on her quest in Middle-earth’s Second Age.

Fallout, which also reached #1 in over 170 countries, did become the most-popular Prime Video show of all time with the 18-34 demographic, however. Take that, Sauron.

We’ll be getting even more time outside the Vault and in the Wasteland, too. Prime Video recently announced that Fallout would return for a second season. The showrunners have already teased that Deathclaws would be on the way, while the Fallout season 1 ending surely sets up plenty of adventures in New Vegas.

