Fallout season 2 will feature some familiar locations and monsters, and there is already an Easter egg teasing them

The first season of the Fallout TV show may have only just been released, but that hasn’t stopped the creators from teasing season 2. When asked about what viewers can expect if they return to the wasteland, Jonathan Nolan and Graham Wagner had some interesting reveals.

Now, we’ll be getting into spoiler territory from here on out on this one, so make sure that you’ve seen all eight episodes before reading on. If you have, you’ll know that the season finale introduces a very familiar location in its final moments.

After escaping from Moldaver, Lucy's father Hank steals a suit of Power Armor and heads into the desert. On the horizon, at the very end, we can see New Vegas, and it seems like Nolan is keen for this to be a big location going forward, telling TheWrap his hopes for Fallout season 2. "[There is] one locale in particular that is close to my heart that I’d be excited to explore if we got a chance to," he shared with the publication.

That wasn’t the only tease in the finale either, as eagle-eyed fans will have spotted the skull of a Deathclaw in the desert too. For the uninitiated, these are some of the most terrifying and difficult-to-beat monsters in the Fallout games, and now it seems like they’ll be appearing in season 2.

"We wanted to get Deathclaws, but we didn’t want to just throw it away. It’s such a monumental piece," co-showrunner Wagner told TheWrap. "We want to save something for Season 2 to be able to do it properly, not just add on to the massive world-building we had to do already in Season 1. So, Season 2, we’re very excited to finally tackle one of the most iconic elements of the games."

Fallout season 1 is available to stream on Prime Video now. For more, check out our guides to: