A live-action Scooby-Doo series is in the works at Netflix

Mystery Inc. is getting the live-action treatment... again... as Netflix announces plans for a Scooby-Doo TV series.

Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg, who collaborated with the streaming platform on live-action anime adaptation Cowboy Bebop, are set to write the show's scripts, working from Hanna-Barbera's original characters and stories.

Greg Berlanti, who is perhaps best known for co-creating The CW's Arrowverse, is lined up to executive produce the Warner Bros. Television project, alongside Berlanti Productions' Sarah Schechter, Jonathan Gabay, and Leigh London Redman. André Nemec and Jeff Pinkner will also executive-produce under their Midnight Radio banner.

According to Deadline, the greenlight is in part due to the success of The Sandman spin-off Dead Boy Detectives, which was a previous product of a Berlanti Productions and WBTV team-up. Though it's hardly the first time the duo has worked with Netflix, having worked on Penn Badgley-led thriller You and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Created by Joe Ruby and Ken Spears, the Scooby-Doo franchise launched in 1969 with cartoon Scooby-Doo! Where are You! It follows tenacious teens Fred Jones, Velma Dinkley, Daphne Blake, Shaggy Rogers, and their talking Great Dane Scooby-Doo, as they wheel around in their iconic brightly-colored van and investigate all kinds of supernatural-seeming whodunnits.

Since then, it's spawned countless films, including two star-studded live-action outings written by Guardians of the Galaxy's James Gunn, and animated movie Scoob! Its latest small-screen title was released just last year, with HBO Max's Velma.

