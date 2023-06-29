The Witcher season 3 release schedule: when is volume 2 on Netflix?

The Witcher season 3 has a slightly different release schedule to what you may have been expecting. Following on from the likes of Stranger Things, Netflix has split the latest season of Geralt's monster-hunting adventures into two.

So, if you've binged all of the new season and are wondering what's coming next, we're here to help. Below, we'll give you The Witcher season 3, episode 6 release date and likely streaming time. We've also got a larger overview of the second volume, for those who want to plan ahead and grab some more time on The Continent this summer.

When is The Witcher season 3, volume 2 on Netflix?

(Image credit: Netflix)

No waiting around here. Netflix has already announced when The Witcher season 3, volume 2 will drop on Netflix. It'll be available from July 27 and will consist of three episodes. So those looking for episode 6 and beyond will have just a short wait ahead of them.

We expect volume 2 to drop at midnight Pacific/3:00 AM Eastern/8:00 AM BST in the UK.

The Witcher season 3 release schedule: how many episodes are there?

(Image credit: Netflix)

There are eight episodes in The Witcher season 3. Five episodes (all released together as 'volume 1') are currently available. The remaining episodes will drop in July.

The full release schedule of The Witcher season 3 looks like this:

The Witcher season 3, episode 1: June 29

The Witcher season 3, episode 2: June 29

The Witcher season 3, episode 3: June 29

The Witcher season 3, episode 4: June 29

The Witcher season 3, episode 5: June 29

The Witcher season 3, episode 6: July 27

The Witcher season 3, episode 7: July 27

The Witcher season 3, episode 8: July 27

