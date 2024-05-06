Ahead of Elden Ring's new DLC, Bandai is giving away a 10-foot "life size" statue of a Shadow of the Erdtree boss

Elden Ring publisher Bandai Namco is holding a video contest in which the top prize is a 10-foot "real life" statue of Messmer the Impaler, a boss being introduced in the upcoming Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

You can get the full rundown of the video contest here, but the rules are fairly straightforward. Starting today and running through June 2, all Tarnished are invited to share clips of their most "cherished memories" in the Lands Between. "Anything and everything" you capture is eligible to win a prize, but Bandai is sorting videos out into various categories.

Videos awarded for Best Comedy, Best Use of Sound, Best Armor Design, and Most Original Use of Elden Ring, the winners of which will receive a replica Messmer the Impaler's helmet, while the winners for Best Narrative, Best Action, and Best Direction will be treated to the Arm of Malenia life-size replica.



Whoever notches the win for Best Trailer overall, however, will need to clear out a much, much bigger space for the grand prize: a true-to-game replica of the whole Messmer the Impaler boss, who stands at an impressive 10 feet. Imagine coming home to a parcel that size just hangin' out by your front door. Where would you even keep something like this?

Messmer the Impaler is one of 10 bosses being added to Elden Ring in the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, which hits PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC on June 21.

Elden Ring will only get one DLC in Shadow of the Erdtree, but FromSoftware isn't ruling out a full sequel.