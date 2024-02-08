Moana 2 songs are coming from the team behind The Unofficial Bridgerton musical, not Lin-Manuel Miranda

Moana 2 might sound a little different to the first movie. As it turns out, Lin-Manuel Miranda, who penned songs for the original, isn't thought to be returning for the sequel.

Instead, the team behind the Grammy winning Unofficial Bridgerton musical, Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, are writing music for the follow-up, along with Opetaia Foa'i and Mark Mancina. Foa'i and Mancina did work on the original Moana movie, so it's not all change for the sequel, however (H/T Variety).

Moana 2 was a surprise announcement from Disney CEO Bob Iger, and it's coming very fast, hitting theaters this November. That tight turnaround is probably down to the fact that the project was originally intended to be a TV show, but is being rejigged into a movie.

Considering the first film features stone cold classics like 'How Far I'll Go,' 'You're Welcome,' and 'Shiny' (seriously, just try to get that out of your head), we're sure Moana 2 will also deliver the toe-tapping tunes.

The film's synopsis promises "an expansive new voyage with Moana, Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she's ever faced."

Moana is also getting a live-action remake which will star Dwayne Johnson as Maui, so there's plenty of wayfinding goodness on the horizon (that's the line where the sky meets the sea, of course).

Moana 2 is coming this November 27. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Disney movies for everything else the studio has in store.