Peter Dinklage says an unusual call from Marvel co-star Josh Brolin convinced him to star in a new action comedy from Palm Springs director: "We should play twin brothers"

Peter Dinklage says an unusual phone call from Josh Brolin convinced him to star in Brothers, an upcoming action comedy from Palm Springs director Max Barbakow.

"I got a call from Josh. He said, 'Hey, man, I don’t know you, you don’t know me, but a friend of mine says we have the biggest heads in showbusiness.' Not egos. Though both of our egos are enormous. Literally, we have two big heads," Dinklage tells Total Film in our final issue out on Thursday, October 10, which features Gladiator 2 on the cover. "And Josh said, 'We should play twin brothers because of said fact.' I took it as a compliment. Montgomery Clift had a big head."

The film stars Brolin and Dinklage as twins Moke and Jady Munger raised by a career-criminal mom, Cath (Glenn Close). Growing up, the brothers’ heists become increasingly risky (and profitable) until Jady is caught and lands a five-year stretch. Moke escapes and goes straight. Barbakow directs from a screenplay penned by Etan Cohen (Holmes and Watson) and Macon Blair (The Toxic Avenger).

"I’ve actually looked at it objectively and it seems right," Btolin added. "I called him and said, 'I have this idea, loosely based on my family…' And we started to riff on it."

The cast includes Taylour Paige, Brendan Fraser, M. Emmet Walsh, Marisa Tomei, and Jennifer Landon. The pic was announced back in 2019 as a riff off the 1988 movie Twins, which stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito as a pair of unlikely twins. The script itself came out of Brolin’s recollections of his own youth, for the son of actor James Brolin and casting director and wildlife activist Jane Cameron Agee hung with the Cito Rats (a surf gang out of Montecito, California) in Santa Barbara after his parents divorced.

Brothers hits select theaters on October 10 before hitting Prime Video on October 17. And you can read more about it and a whole lot else besides in the final issue of Total Film when it hits shelves and digital newsstands on Thursday, October 10.

Check out the covers below:

(Image credit: Paramount)

Subscribers have the exclusive text-free cover on the way to them right now, with the issue then hitting shops and digital newsstands on Thursday October 10.