Thunderbolts star David Harbour says he’s been "mad" at Pedro Pascal for 30 years: "He got the lead, even back then"

David Harbour says he's known Pedro Pascal for decades - and that they have "beef" spanning some 30 years.

"I've known Pedro Pascal since I was 17," Harbour told ET Now. "Because we went to Northwestern. We auditioned for the same play. He got the lead, even then. He was so talented and attractive. I've been mad at him for 30 years."

It was announced back in 2022 that the two were set to star in and executive-produce a limited series for HBO and Max titled My Dentist's Murder Trial, based on The New Yorker article of the same name. Pascal is set to play Dr. Gilberto Nunez, who was indicted for the murder of his friend Thomas Kolman, who will be played by Harbour. The series is reportedly still in the works, though it's been a minute since we've received an update.

Harbour entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2021, making his debut as Alexei Shostako aka Red Guardian aka the adoptive father of Natasha Romanoff and Yelena in Black Widow. Harbour is set to reprise the role in Thunderbolts*, which sees the reluctant assembly of Marvel's biggest antiheroes into one world-saving superteam. Pascal is set to star as Reed Richards aka Mr. Fantastic in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which bows in July.

Thunderbolts* is set to hit theaters on May 1 in the UK and May 2 in the US. For more, check out our list of all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows you need to know about.