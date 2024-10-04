The final issue of Total Film magazine features Gladiator II on the cover

Gladiator II is on the cover of Total Film’s upcoming issue 356, which hits print and digital newsstands on October 10. It’s with a heavy heart that we announce that this will be the final issue of the print magazine.

We like to think that this final print edition is a showcase of everything that Total Film magazine strived for, with a thrilling blockbuster on the cover, A-list interviews, fair and impartial reviews, smaller interesting movies nestled alongside the more mainstream fare, and above all else a passion for cinema radiating out of every page.

In the cover feature, we’re talking to Ridley Scott, Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington and more about returning to the Colosseum for Gladiator II. From epic set pieces, to Scott’s unique approach to shooting, to Maximus’ legacy, it’s the perfect primer to this autumn’s most anticipated sequel.

Print subscribers will receive their issue with an exclusive cover shortly (and our subscriptions team will be in touch shortly to discuss next steps).

Check out the covers in full below:

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

So for now, it only leaves us to say a huge thank you to all the staff, writers, designers and photographers who made Total Film print magazine what it was over the past 27 years. And we’d also like to express our endless gratitude to everyone who has read, subscribed to or otherwise supported the magazine.

While the magazine itself is going away, our archive content and expert movie and TV writing will continue to live on at gamesradar.com/totalfilm.