New The Toxic Avenger trailer teases eye-popping gore and Robocop influences, as Game of Thrones star dispatches a band of rockstars

Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage rips a rocker's goatee clean off his face in the eye-popping new trailer for gory horror-comedy The Toxic Avenger.

The promo opens on a "documentary" of a Nu Metal group that has suffered a grisly fate, as we come to learn quickly. "One band, one town, one chaotic concert the world will never forget," an unseen narrator teases. "Discover how The Killer Nutz became the sensation that they are today."

"It's Monstercore, it can't be defined," Elijah Wood's creepy-looking character Fritz Garbinger chimes in, before the transmission is seemingly interrupted by a Robocop-style news report that details a "frightening fracas". We see the titular hero's sneakered feet walk slowly into frame as someone off screen shouts, "Who the **** is ruining our show?!"

The Toxic Avenger then spears one of the musician's through the head, before the same weapon lodges into the DJ deck and fries the woman spinning it. Gnarly. Watch it above.

Billed as a "brand new reimagining of Lloyd Kaufman's classic", the movie, which wrapped four years ago now, centers on terminally ill janitor Winston Gooze (Dinklage), who develops superpowers after falling into a vat of toxic waste while trying to rob his dodgy employer.

"This timely reimagining is up to its eyeballs in environmental themes as Winston goes up against the evil forces of greed and corruption to save his son, his friends, and his community," reads the official synopsis. Jacob Tremblay, Taylour Paige, Jane Levy, Julia Davis, Jonny Coyne, and Kevin Bacon all star alongside Wood and Dinklage.

The Toxic Avenger releases in theaters on August 29. While we wait, check out our picks of the most exciting upcoming movies heading our way.