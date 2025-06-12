6 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime, Disney Plus, and more (June 13 - 15)

Among the best new movies and TV shows to watch this weekend we can find something for everyone. From highly entertaining action comedies to new mystery series and a must-see European gem, this week's list of the latest streaming releases on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Max, Apple TV Plus, and Hulu is packed with unmissable options.

If you're already dreading the endless scrolling and the overwhelming indecision, let us help you – we've chosen 6 great movies and TV shows among the best streaming services' newest releases that should be on your radar right now. Are you looking for some laughs? An exciting action? A heartbreaking story? We've got them all. Put the popcorn in the microwave and get a cold drink, because this list is going to make your decision process much easier. Although here we focus on recent releases, 2025 has already delivered some excellent titles, from box office hits like A Minecraft Movie to critically-acclaimed TV series like Disney Plus' Andor season 2, Netflix's Adolescence and Apple TV Plus' Severance season 2. As exciting new upcoming movies and more new TV shows make their way to our screens ahead of the summer months, we keep working hard to spot the unmissable titles as they arrive on streaming.

This weekend, Daisy Ridley is back to action (quite literally) in Cleaner, where she faces One Piece star Taz Skylar's villain in pure John McClane style. The Snow White live action film has also arrived this week, along with a new mystery series starring Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney. As you can see, there is plenty to enjoy, so take your pick. Below, we've compiled the best new movies and TV shows on streaming. We picked one title for each major streamer, so you're aware of the best shows to binge and the best movies to discover across the streaming landscape.

New movies

Cleaner (Max)

Daisy Ridley's new movie is basically Die Hard set in London, and we are here for it. The Star Wars star becomes an unexpected action hero facing a group of villains led by Children of Men's Clive Owen and One Piece star Taz Skylar (who we'll be seeing soon in One Piece season 2 on Netflix).

Directed by Casino Royale’s Martin Campbell, Cleaner starts when a group of radical activists take over an energy company's annual gala, seizing 300 hostages in order to expose the corruption of the hosts. It sounds like a good cause, but their plans are hijacked by an extremist hidden in their ranks, who is ready to murder everyone in the building. Luckily for the guests, an ex-soldier turned window cleaner (Ridley) happens to be right there, suspended 50 floors up on the outside of the building, ready to spring into action.

Snow White (Disney Plus)

The Snow White live action film got some mixed reviews when it was released in cinemas last March, but it's never too late to give it a second chance now that it's available to stream on Disney Plus. After all, Rachel Zegler is such a stunning singer and performer that not even Gal Gadot's Evil Queen can dim her light.

Directed by The Amazing Spider-Man's Marc Webb, the film serves as a direct remake of the original 1937 Disney film, which was based on the 1812 fairy tale of the same name by the Brothers Grimm. In this version, we see a more empowered Snow White who is not all about cleaning other people's messes and waiting for her Prince Charming.

And Then We Danced (Hulu)

Hulu just added to its catalogue the excellent 2019 Georgian film And Then We Danced, which should go straight to the top of your watchlist. A beautifully defiant and powerful love story, Levan Akin's critically-acclaimed film is all about dancing, queer resistance and national identity.

The story follows Merab, a young Georgian dancer who feels an intense attraction to another dancer, Irakli, but their growing love is all but forbidden within the conservative views of Georgian culture. As Merab and Irakli can't resist their connection, the protagonist struggles with his desires and his ambitions, while exploring his identity and sexuality in a homophobic society.

Deep Cover (Prime Video)

If you're looking for some laughs this weekend, Prime Video has just the perfect new release for you. Deep Cover is a fast-paced action comedy starring Orlando Bloom, Jurassic World star Bryce Dallas Howard, and Ted Lasso's Nick Mohammed, along with House of the Dragon star Paddy Considine, John Wick's Ian McShane, and Sean Bean.

The story follows Kat, an improv comedy teacher that begins to question if she's missed her big chance at becoming famous and achieving meaningful success in her field. Everything changes when an undercover cop offers her the role of a lifetime, and she quickly recruits two of her best students to perform a high-stakes mission – to infiltrate London's underworld by impersonating dangerous criminals.

New TV shows

FUBAR season 2 (Netflix)

If you enjoyed season 1, get ready for more action as FUBAR returns with new episodes this week. Of course, Hollywood icon Arnold Schwarzenegger is reprising his role as Luke Brunner, along with the recently Oscar-nominated Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown), who plays Luke's daughter. Their relationship is at the heart of the show, so we can't wait to see what they are up to in the new season.

The season 1 finale revealed that the Brunners' cover had been blown, which means that father and daughter are about to become the targets of dangerous criminals that want to take them out of the map. Luckily for them, they might get some help from The Matrix icon Carrie-Anne Moss, who’s joining the Netflix show as German spy and Luke's ex Greta Nelso.

Echo Valley (Apple TV Plus)

After starring in Netflix's recent miniseries Sirens, Oscar winner Julianne Moore dives into a new mystery in Apple TV Plus' new show Echo Valley, where she stars alongside Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney and Star Wars star Domhnall Gleeson. If you loved Mare of Easttown, you might want to check this one out, as it's also penned by Emmy-nominated writer Brad Ingelsby.

The story follows Kate, a mother struggling with her turbulent relationship with her daughter Claire, who has been dealing with addiction and in general bad life decisions. When Claire shows up on Kate's doorstep covered in someone else's blood, Kate realises she would do almost anything to save her kid – including helping her get away with murder.

