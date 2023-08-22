Rebel Moon trailer showcases epic action in Zack Snyder's sci-fi – and reveals the Part 2 release date

Netflix has released the first trailer for Zack Snyder's upcoming sci-fi thriller Rebel Moon.

After a brief first look from Netflix and a mysterious teaser from Snyder himself, the first trailer for Rebel Moon gives us our first real look at the grand space-faring tale to come.

The trailer begins with some narration from Anthony Hopkins' Jimmy, a robot who recounts his tragic experiences with the royal family. We get plenty of flashes of the villains, too, with Ed Skrein's Admiral Noble and Fra Fee's Regent Balisarius cutting imposing figures. And, of course, there's plenty of epic action. See it above.

The film is being split into two parts because of its scale, with each installment also getting an extended, R-rated cut. Part 1 is called Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire, while the second installment is named Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver. Excitingly, the trailer reveals the release date for Part 2 after a report claimed it was coming next April; it will indeed touch down in April 19, 2024, just months after Part 1.

GamesRadar+ was on the ground at a Rebel Moon preview event where we learned that this trailer is in fact for both parts of the film, so gleaning clues about the plot of Part 1 could be difficult from this footage alone.

Rebel Moon centers around a peaceful colony at the edge of space whose lives are turned upside down when they're attacked by the armies of a brutal dictator. The colony sends Kora, played by Sofia Boutella, as an envoy to seek help from neighboring planets.

The ensemble cast also includes Charlie Hunnam, Corey Stoll, Djimon Hounsou, Cary Elwes, Jena Malone, Doona Bae, and Ray Fisher. Snyder directs from a screenplay written by himself, Shay Hatten (Army of the Dead) and Kurt Johnstad (300).

Rebel Moon Part 1 arrives this December 22. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the best Netflix movies streaming now to fill out your watchlist.