Zack Snyder shares mysterious new look at upcoming Netflix movie Rebel Moon

Zack Snyder has shared a new look at his upcoming Netflix movie Rebel Moon. The film is based on Snyder's unused Star Wars pitch and could spawn a new franchise for the streamer.

The new picture, which you can see below, shows off a mysterious set. Characters stand silhouetted by a large, circular window, and it's just about possible to make out some artwork framed on the walls. "#RebelMoon as promised," Snyder captioned the photo. "Sorry about the unfinished nature of the shot but it's still early days."

(Image credit: Zack Snyder Vero)

Rebel Moon follows a young warrior called Kora, played by Sofia Boutella. She must gather allies from nearby planets to make a stand against a tyrannical regent named Balisarius, played by Ed Skrein (originally set to be played by Obi-Wan Kenobi actor Rupert Friend, who reportedly dropped out due to scheduling conflicts).

The star-studded cast also includes Anthony Hopkins, Cary Elwes, Jena Malone, Alfonso Herrera, Djimon Hounsou, Corey Stoll, Ray Fisher, Fra Fee, Doona Bae, Staz Nair, Stuart Martin, and Charlie Hunnam. A sequel is reportedly already in the works, too.

Snyder has already teased that the scale of the sci-fi film will be similar to Man of Steel's Krypton scenes. "That's kind of what we're doing in Rebel Moon, but on the biggest steroids that I can give it," he commented. "Frankly, what I'm really interested [in] with this movie is creating a romantic sci-fi film on a scale that is frankly as big as you can make the movie."

Rebel Moon doesn't yet have a release date. While you wait, get up to speed on all of 2023's upcoming major movie release dates for everything else there is to get excited about – and fill out your watchlist with our guide to the best Netflix movies streaming now.