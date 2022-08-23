Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon sequel already reportedly in the works – before the first movie is finished

Zack Snyder's upcoming sci-fi movie Rebel Moon might already have a sequel in the works, according to a new report – even though the first movie hasn't been finished yet. The film is inspired by the director's unmade Star Wars pitch and will be released on Netflix.

A Deadline (opens in new tab) report has revealed the upcoming films set to receive tax credits to shoot in California – and Rebel Moon Part 2 is on the list. This is the first proper indication that the movie will get a sequel, though there's been no official announcement from Netflix just yet.

Rebel Moon will follow a young warrior named Kora, played by Sofia Boutella, who must round up allies from neighboring planets to make a stand against the tyrannical regent Balisarius, who will be played by Ed Skrein. The all-star line-up also includes Anthony Hopkins, Cary Elwes, Alfonso Herrera, Djimon Hounsou, Jena Malone, Charlie Hunnam, Fra Fee, Doona Bae, Staz Nair, Stuart Martin, Corey Stoll, and Ray Fisher.

Snyder has said before that he hopes the film can spawn a new franchise. "This is me growing up as an Akira Kurosawa fan, a Star Wars fan," he said when the film was announced. "It's my love of sci-fi and a giant adventure. My hope is that this also becomes a massive IP and a universe that can be built out." The director has also teased that the scale of the film will be similar to Man of Steel's Krypton scenes.

Rebel Moon doesn't yet have a release date. While you wait, check out the best Netflix movies streaming now to fill out your watchlist.