Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon cast grows again with Cary Elwes and more joining the Netflix movie

Zack Snyder's upcoming Netflix sci-fi Rebel Moon has added four new cast members.

Per The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), Cary Elwes, Corey Stoll, Michiel Huisman, and Alfonso Herrera have all joined the line-up.

Elwes has starred in films like The Princess Bride, Saw, and Robin Hood: Men in Tights, and had a role in Stranger Things season 3.

Stoll played the villainous Yellowjacket in Marvel's Ant-Man, and has also appeared in The Many Saints of Newark, Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, and Billions, and is part of the voice cast for Snyder's upcoming animated series Twilight of the Gods, also for Netflix.

Huisman, meanwhile, has previously appeared in Game of Thrones, The Flight Attendant, and The Haunting of Hill House, while Herrera recently starred as cartel boss Javi Elizonndro in Ozark season 4.

They join a huge cast that includes Sofia Boutella, Ray Fisher, Rupert Friend, Djimon Hounsou, Charlie Hunnam, and Jena Malone.

The film grew from Snyder's scrapped Star Wars pitch, and sees a colony under threat from a tyrant called Balisarius. The colonists send Boutella's character to find warriors from nearby planets to stand up to the villain.

Elwes will be playing the galactic empire's king. Details on Stoll, Huisman, and Herrera's characters are under wraps.

Also revealed in the report is that the project will be a two-parter, with spin-offs a possibility. Production will begin this month (April) and last until November.

Snyder has said before that Rebel Moon will be on an even bigger scale than the Krypton sequence of his Superman movie Man of Steel. "That's kind of what we're doing in Rebel Moon, but on the biggest steroids that I can give it," he revealed. "Frankly, what I'm really interested [in] with this movie is creating a romantic sci-fi film on a scale that is frankly as big as you can make the movie."

There's no release date for Rebel Moon just yet. While you wait, check out our roundup of the best Netflix movies streaming now to fill out your watchlist.