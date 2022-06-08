Anthony Hopkins joins the cast of Zack Snyder Netflix movie Rebel Moon

Zack Snyder's upcoming Netflix movie Rebel Moon has added Anthony Hopkins to the cast.

The film grew from Snyder's scrapped Star Wars pitch, and focuses on a young woman named Kora who must round-up warriors from other planets to make a stand against a tyrant called Balisarius.

Hopkins is playing a rather surprising role – he's voicing Jimmy, a battle robot who in the past defended the now-dead king, per Netflix (opens in new tab) (Deadline (opens in new tab) first reported the news).

The actor joins a massive cast – Sofia Boutella will play Kora, while Ed Skrein is the film's main antagonist. Ray Fisher, Jena Malone, Djimon Hounsou, Charlie Hunnam, Cary Elwes, Alfonso Herrera, Stuart Martin, Corey Stoll, Doona Bae, Staz Nair, and Fra Free are also part of the line-up. Rupert Friend was originally set to play Skrein's character, but dropped out of the project due to scheduling conflicts.

Snyder is best known for his work in the DC universe, and he has previously revealed that Rebel Moon will be on a similar scale to his Superman film Man of Steel. "The beginning of Man of Steel has pretty big science fiction elements in it, right? Krypton," the director said, adding: "That's kind of what we're doing in Rebel Moon, but on the biggest steroids that I can give it. Frankly, what I'm really interested [in] with this movie is creating a romantic sci-fi film on a scale that is frankly as big as you can make the movie."

As part of Netflix's Geeked Week, Snyder also unveiled a makeup test for the upcoming sci-fi epic, which shows off a horned alien.

Rebel Moon doesn't yet have a release date. While you wait, check out our roundup of the best Netflix movies streaming now to fill out your watchlist.