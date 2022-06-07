Zack Snyder shares new behind-the-scenes look at Star Wars-inspired Netflix movie Rebel Moon

Zack Snyder has released a new behind-the-scenes look at his upcoming film Rebel Moon.

The filmmaker made a surprise appearance during Netflix Geeked Week's live stream from the set of Rebel Moon, and shared a recent makeup test of an unnamed character on Twitter.

Rebel Moon, which is being billed as an epic science fiction adventure film, centers on a peaceful colony at the edge of the galaxy that is suddenly threatened by the armies of a tyrannical regent named Balisarius (Ed Skrein). Desperate, the colony sends a young woman named Kora (Sofia Boutella) with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from nearby planets to aid in their fight against the regent. The movie also stars Charlie Hunnam, Ray Fisher, Djimon Hounsou, Jena Malone, Doona Bae, Staz Nair, Fra Free, Cary Elwes, Alfonso Herrera, Stuart Martin, and Corey Stoll.

Forging ahead. Here’s a recent makeup test I shot on my iPhone. #RebelMoon #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/3DaIlzBpLvJune 7, 2022 See more

Snyder shared (opens in new tab) the first look at Rebel Moon back in April, posting a photo of Djimon Hounsou's General Titus, a zoomed-out peek at the set, and the exterior of a spacecraft. In addition to directing, Snyder co-wrote the script with Army of the Dead co-writer Shay Hatten and 300 co-writer Kurt Jonhstand.

Filming is currently underway, and no official release date has been set. More exclusive content from the film is set to be released throughout the week as part of Netflix Geeked Week.

For more, check out our list of the 46 best Netflix movies to stream right now or get up to date with the most exciting upcoming movies in 2022 and beyond.