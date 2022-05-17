Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon casts Ed Skrein after Rupert Friend exits sci-fi movie

Ed Skrein has joined the cast of Rebel Moon, the upcoming Netflix sci-fi movie from Zack Snyder, Deadline reports. He replaces Rupert Friend, who reportedly dropped out of the project due to scheduling conflicts.

The role that Skrein is taking over is the movie's main antagonist, but not much more is known beyond that. Cleopatra Coleman (Dopesick), Fra Fee (Hawkeye), and Rhian Rees (Nope) have also joined the movie's cast.

Rebel Moon centers around a peaceful colony at the edge of space whose lives are turned upside down when they're attacked by the armies of a brutal dictator. The colony sends Kora, played by Sofia Boutella, as an envoy to seek help from neighboring planets. The ensemble cast also includes Charlie Hunnam, Corey Stoll, Djimon Hounsou, Cary Elwes, Jena Malone, Doona Bae, and Ray Fisher.

The movie started life as a pitch for a potential Star Wars film, with the idea of being Snyder's darker take on the galaxy far, far away. Nearly 10 years later, the movie is now coming to Netflix and Synder has previously said that he hopes it turns into a franchise of its own. As well as directing, Synder wrote the script with Army of the Dead co-writer Shay Hatten and 300 co-writer Kurt Johnstad.

Skrein has previously appeared in movies like Deadpool , (in which he also played the villain), If Beale Street Could Talk , and Alita: Battle Angel , as well as shows including Game of Thrones.