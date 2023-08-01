Zack Snyder still plans on doing a Sucker Punch director's cut

Zack Snyder says he still plans on doing a director's cut of his 2011 action-fantasy film Sucker Punch.

"I've never gotten around to doing the director's cut. I still plan to at some point," Snyder told Letterboxd. "But in the original ending when Babydoll is in the chair in the basement with Blue - she's already been lobotomized - when the cop shines the light on her, the set breaks apart and she stands up and she sings a song on stage."

The movie does end with a lobotomy, but in a way that implies she's also received justice for her abuse at the hands of her stepfather.

"It's weirdly not optimistic and optimistic at the same time. That's kind of what the tone was at the end. We tested it and the studio thought it was too weird, so we changed it," he continued. "You'll get to see it at some point, I'm sure. I hope."

The film stars Emily Browning as Babydoll, a young girl institutionalized by her abusive stepfather who retreats to an alternative reality and envisions an all-out battle to escape. The cast includes Carla Gugino, Abbie Cornish, Jena Malone, Vanessa Hudgens, Jamie Chung, Oscar Isaac, and Jon Hamm. It more or less broke even at the box office, grossing $89.8 million against a budget of $82 million. The film was panned by critics at the time of release, but has since become something of a cult classic.

Sucker Punch is now streaming on Max. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2023 and beyond.