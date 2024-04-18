Zack Snyder says he hopes to make "four or six" Rebel Moon movies: "I guess it's whether or not we make one or two each time"

Rebel Moon: Part Two isn't even officially out on Netflix yet, but that hasn't stopped director Zack Snyder from daydreaming about the franchise beyond the upcoming second installment.

In a new interview with RadioTimes.com, the Justice League helmer said that while he thinks turning the Netflix sci-fi series into a four-parter "makes sense", there could be the opportunity to do six films if they use a similar production process to the first two.

"Four or six movies, depending... I guess it's whether or not every time we make one of these movies we make two, that's the question," Snyder pondered, referencing how the first film was eventually split into two – which shot back-to-back – as it proved too much story to cram into just one feature.

If Netflix does wind up greenlighting more follow-ups, Snyder says he and his co-writers Kurt Johnstad and Shay Hatten already have a story in mind. "We're waiting to have the totality of these movies come out, including the director's cut," he recently told GamesRadar+. "I'm probably going to make this other little small movie in the meantime, and before we decide what to do with more Rebel Moon movies. But yeah, excited to make more Rebel Moon movies, if that was in the offing."

Starring the likes of Ed Skrein, Djimon Hounsou, Fra Free, and Sofia Boutella, Rebel Moon : Part Two – The Scargiver sees former Imperium officer Kora and a handful of other surviving soldiers stand up to the oppressive Motherworld to save their home planet of Veldt.

Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire is streaming now. Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver arrives on Netflix this April 19. For more, check out its stars talking about the sequel's most NSFW scene and Snyder weighing on Sucker Punch's director's cut.