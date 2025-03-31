Zack Snyder is trading in superhero movies for the UFC – and everyone is making the same joke

Zack Snyder is trading in DC for the UFC and directing a new movie about an up-and-coming fighter who gets a shot at the top.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Brawler will follow the story of a "young fighter rising from the rough streets of Los Angeles to get a shot at a UFC championship but having to battle his inner demons as he fights for redemption."

Snyder is also set to pen the screenplay with executive producers Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad, the latter being his frequent collaborator who co-wrote 300 and Rebel Moon.

"Behind every great fighter is the story of how they got there. UFC is the world leader in combat sports, and I’m honored to be partnering with them to tell this incredible story," Snyder said in a statement.

In response to the news, fans, of course, are all making the same joke about Snyder's directing style – with one move in particular that we saw time and time again throughout his tenure at DC.

"The amount of slow motion in this movie is going to be insane," one person wrote.

"This movie’s gonna be filled with punches and way too many slow-motion sequences," said someone else.

"The fights are going to be in slow motion aren’t they," wrote one fan.

"Just the number of slow-mo shots of the action in the octagon is going to be insane," another person tweeted.

Dramatic slow-motion shot or not, the man knows his way around an action sequence – and we will be seated.

Brawler does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond.