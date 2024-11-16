Gladiator 2 might be Lucius' story, but Denzel Washington steals every scene he's in

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Gladiator 2.

"The way I look at it, I’m putting this dress on, these rings and I'm going crazy," Denzel Washington said of his role in Gladiator 2 – and oh boy, did he mean it. The double Oscar-winner plays Macrinus, a former gladiator turned ambitious gladiator trainer with plans to take his place in Rome's upper echelons in Ridley Scott's long-awaited sequel. He's a fascinating character on paper, straddling the dichotomy of the two worlds he never quite belongs in, but what Washington does in the role takes it to a whole other level.

You'd be forgiven for thinking his performance is pulled straight out of a Shakespearean tragi-comedy. Waltzing onto the screen with assurance, spitting sibilance, chewing over dialogue, and ultimately stealing every interaction he's in, it's an incredible performance. It's one too that only develops and deepens as the film progresses.

While Macrinus exists in a grey area early in the movie, as he takes more opportunities to seize power and money, it becomes clear he is the real villain of the piece. This is best seen in a moment of pure manipulation and brutality when he calls on emperor Geta, who is not in his right mind, to kill his brother. Using Geta's beloved monkey as the catalyst, he warns him that he'll never be free without him, deftly manipulating him into killing Caracalla. And when he does? Macrinus barely blinks before hacking his head clean from his shoulders.

So while the Oscars are still a fair few months away, it's hard to imagine a more deserving performance than Washington's. Third time's a charm, right?

Long legacy

(Image credit: Paramount)

The role of the gladiator's mentor has a history of being a stand-out in Scott's movies. In the first Gladiator, Oliver Reed's Proximo delivers one of the most memorable performances, carrying the gravitas of someone both inside and outside the power of Rome. Just as in its sequel, there was a whiff of the Shakespearean about him too, and he was always captivating whenever he graced the screen.

Perhaps the most striking similarity comes from his most interesting relationship: the one he has with his tutee. Gladiator 2 begins with Macrinus plucking the young warrior Lucius (Paul Mescal) out for his simmering "rage" as the pair initially see eye-to-eye in their ambitions. Lucius wants revenge above all else and to take down a key member of Rome's inner circle – and Macrinus wants what that gap in power may offer to him.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, as Macrinus' influence grows, so does Lucius' rebellion. In a pivotal scene, Lucius warns him that he will never be his "instrument", a poignant reminder of the life that Macrinus himself left behind. That beautiful rage that first drew Macrinus to him simmers away, but neither man brings it to the boil, holding it just below the surface. It's a tension that sees them splinter in two directions and ultimately meet one final time on the battlefield.

A career like no other

(Image credit: Paramount)

Now, it's probably apt to acknowledge that paying tribute to Washington as a great actor is a pretty foregone conclusion. The actor has won two Oscars for his roles in Glory and Training Day, as well as landing countless nominations. But I'd argue that Gladiator 2 offers a slightly different side to him. This is not his most serious role, nor is it his most prominent – but it might just be his most fun.

He's an actor in complete control of his powers, with the ability to take a line reading from the page to something iconic – yes, I'm still thinking about how he says "too much" when replying to Lucius' desire to bring down all of Rome. So while it's a career that would be the envy of most in Hollywood, I hope this ushers in a new era of roles for Washington, even as he circles around the retirement questions that come with age.

A case in point is Black Panther 3, a Marvel threequel that Ryan Coogler has been writing him a role for. While we have no idea the tone or the details of who he'll be, I can't wait to see what Washington does with it. And if Gladiator 2 is anything to go by, my money's on it being one of the most impressive comic book performances the MCU has seen yet. At the very least, he's got to be a shoo-in this awards season – I just hope he wears those rings.

Gladiator 2 is out in the UK now, before releasing in US theaters on November 22. For more, check out our guides to upcoming movies and the best action movies.