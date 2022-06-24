Top Gun: Maverick's streaming release date reportedly depends on Tom Cruise

Top Gun: Maverick doesn't have a streaming release date just yet, but when the movie will arrive on Paramount Plus reportedly depends on its star, Tom Cruise.

"The last I saw with Paramount was that the window is 120 days, but Paramount would like to go back to Tom Cruise and negotiate a shorter window in order to capture some of the home video revenue, whether that's on premium video on demand, whether it's on their streaming service Paramount Plus, yet to be determined," Hollywood insider Matthew Belloni said on his podcast, The Town with Matthew Belloni (opens in new tab).

"I know Paramount would very much like to get this movie onto a streaming service soon. But if it keeps playing in theaters like it's playing, there's really no incentive for Tom Cruise to agree to that, other than money, and he's a big believer in the theatrical ecosystem and he has control over this movie in his deal."

Maverick is certainly raking in the big bucks – has now made a total of $901.9 million in its first 25 days of release, with $474.8 million of that coming from the US box office, making it the biggest movie of Cruise's career.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the sequel to 1986's Top Gun sees Cruise back as test pilot and flight instructor Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell as he sets out to train a group of young pilots, including the son of his late best friend. Cruise is joined by Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, and Glen Powell.