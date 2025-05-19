The Running Man star Glen Powell says Tom Cruise was "so stoked" after watching the teaser for the Stephen King adaptation: "It's a memory I will never forget"

Glen Powell says watching the first teaser for The Running Man with his Top Gun: Maverick co-star Tom Cruise was an unforgettable experience – and Cruise was "stoked" about the upcoming action-thriller.

"Watching that teaser with Tom Cruise is a memory I will never forget," Powell says in the new issue of SFX magazine, which features M3GAN 2.0 on the cover and hits newsstands on Wednesday, May 21. "He was so stoked after watching it. What’s been amazing about my relationship with Tom is the fact he’s a guy that doesn’t hide his excitement. He loves the theatrical experience and working hard and putting your body on the line to entertain audiences."

Hot Fuzz and Last Night in Soho helmer Edgar Wright directs the upcoming Stephen King adaptation about a reality show where contestants are chased around the world by murderous Hunters with a cash prize up for grabs.

Powell plays protagonist Ben Richards, the role taken on by Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1987 adaptation of King's novel, who hopes to use the money to pay for life-saving treatment for his young daughter. The cast also includes Josh Brolin, Michael Cera, Katy O'Brian, William H. Macy, Colman Domingo, and Lee Pace.

