It's the beginning of the end for Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt in first Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning trailer

The trailer for the new Mission: Impossible movie, now titled The Final Reckoning, has arrived.

Not only does it continue Tom Cruise's streak of death-defying set pieces, it also follows up from 2023's Dead Reckoning and the ongoing hunt for the Entity - with a tone that suggests it might be the beginning of the end for Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt.

In the Final Reckoning trailer, which you can see above, Ethan Hunt's search for the second cruciform key goes on. Inevitably, that takes the IMF agent on a globetrotting tour punctuated with all manner of stunts and action sequences.

The biggest moment, at least in terms of action, in the new Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning trailer involves Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt hanging upside down from a biplane, something we suspect has more than a hint of practicality to it.

Despite following on from Dead Reckoning, the new M:I movie has dropped the 'Part Two' from its title in favor of something, well, a little more final. Could this be Ethan Hunt's farewell?

Previously, director Christopher McQuarrie told GamesRadar+ and the Inside Total Film podcast that he had hoped for a neater divide between the two movies, not accounting for Dead Reckoning sprawling out into something altogether more grand and epic.

"I was hoping to make a four-hour epic and just cut it in half and everybody could have a two-hour movie, but here we are," McQuarrie explained.

"Instead of fighting the running time, I said let’s just cut the movie in half and give ourselves the breathing room to tell that story – not anticipating, then, that Part One would expand to the size that it did, the epic scale that it did."

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning hits cinemas on May 23, 2025. Tom Cruise stars alongside series mainstays Simon Pegg and Ving Rhames, while Hayley Atwell, Esai Morales, Vanessa Kirby, and Pom Klementieff all return from Dead Reckoning.

