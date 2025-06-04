Final instalment in beloved found footage horror franchise Hell House LLC confirms release date with clown-tastic creepy teaser

The final film in the decade-long hit horror franchise Hell House LLC has confirmed a theatrical release date with a rather ominous and creepy new teaser.

In the new clip for the fifth and final Hell House movie, titled Hell House LLC: Lineage, we see someone taking a picture of a dark hallway in what looks to be the Carmichael Manor from the fourth movie in the franchise, Hell House LLC Origins: The Carmichael Manor. However, the clip, which you can watch below, is interrupted by quick flashes of creepy scenes, including glimpses of the same clown from the first movie.

At the end, the teaser confirms that Hell House LLC: Lineage has set a theatrical release date via Iconic Events and will premiere on August 20, 2025.

HELL HOUSE LLC: LINEAGE | THEATRICAL PROMO 3 - YouTube Watch On

This is the second Lineage teaser we have seen, with the first stating that the movie will reveal "the terrifying link between the Carmichael Manor, the Abaddon Hotel, and decades of mysterious murders." However, unlike every prior entry in the Hell House LLC, this one is traditionally shot rather than a found footage movie.

Hell House LLC, part of our best found footage horror movies list, follows a group of scare actors who are haunted and killed by undead satanic leader Andrew Tully and his demons at The Abaddon Hotel. The sequel, Hell House LLC II: The Abaddon Hotel, sees a group of investigative journalists face the same demise, as well as an entrepreneur and his theatre group in the threequel Hell House LLC III: Lake of Fire.

Then the fourth film, Hell House LLC Origins: The Carmichael Manor, takes viewers to a new location to investigate the Carmichael murders, which are linked to Tully. But don’t expect Hell House: Lineage to follow the same storyline as the fifth movie, which is written and directed by Hell House creator Stephen Cognetti, will finally link all previous movies and give audiences the answers they have been waiting for.

Lineage’s official synopsis reads: "Haunted by visions and recurring nightmares years after a near-death experience, Vanessa Shepard finds herself living in the town of Abaddon, unable to break free from its unexplainable hold on her. When people around her suddenly and inexplicably begin to die, she soon uncovers her terrifying connection to the Abaddon Hotel, the Carmichael Manor, and the mysterious murders that have been occurring for decades, long before Hell House LLC."

Hell House LLC: Lineage hits theaters on August 20 and will land on Shudder in October. For more, check out our list of the best horror movies, or keep up with upcoming horror movies heading your way.