The Matrix and John Wick star Laurence Fishburne has joined the cast of Mike Flanagan's new Exorcist movie

The cast is getting more A-list by the day

Laurence Fishburne is set to star in Mike Flanagan's "all-new" Exorcist movie, marking his first horror movie in 13 years.

Per an official press release, Fishburne is set to join the cast alongside the previously announced Diane Lane, Scarlett Johansson, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Jacobi Jupe. Details about the film are still being kept under wraps, but we know that it will "tell an all-new story set in The Exorcist universe" and is not a sequel to 2023's The Exorcist: Believer.

