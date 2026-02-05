The Matrix and John Wick star Laurence Fishburne has joined the cast of Mike Flanagan's new Exorcist movie

Laurence Fishburne is set to star in Mike Flanagan's "all-new" Exorcist movie, marking his first horror movie in 13 years.

Per an official press release, Fishburne is set to join the cast alongside the previously announced Diane Lane, Scarlett Johansson, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Jacobi Jupe. Details about the film are still being kept under wraps, but we know that it will "tell an all-new story set in The Exorcist universe" and is not a sequel to 2023's The Exorcist: Believer.

Blumhouse-Atomic Monster and Morgan Creek Entertainment, and Flanagan's Red Room Pictures are set to produce in conjunction with Universal Studios. You might recall that Universal purchased the rights to The Exorcist franchise for a whopping $400 million back in 2021.

Though it was intended to jumpstart a new trilogy and renew interest in the franchise, The Exorcist: Believer received both negative critical reception and poor box office returns. Because of this, Universal decided to scrap these plans and hire a new filmmaker altogether.

Fishburne is best known as Morpheus from The Matrix franchise and The Bowery King in the John Wick film series... and he needs no further introduction. The Exorcist marks Fishburne's first outright horror movie since 1997's Event Horizon, the horror sci-fi cult classic that can be best described as "Hellraiser but, like, in space." Though he also appeared in Predators in 2010 and post-apocalyptic thriller The Colony in 2013.

The Exorcist is set to hit theaters on March 27, 2027. Production is set to begin in New York City this spring. For more, check out our guide to the most exciting upcoming horror movies heading our way.