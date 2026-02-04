Marvel and Life of Chuck actor to star alongside Scarlett Johansson in Mike Flanagan's Exorcist reboot
Chiwetel Ejiofor has joined the cast
Chiwetel Ejiofor is teaming up once again with Mike Flanagan for a brand new take on The Exorcist.
Per an official press release, Ejiofor is set to join the cast alongside the previously announced Diane Lane, Scarlett Johansson, and Jacobi Jupe. Plot details and characters are being kept under wraps. Though the film is being billed as a "radical redo," which focuses on a new story surrounding a father who seeks help for his possessed child.
Blumhouse-Atomic Monster and Morgan Creek Entertainment are set to produce in conjunction with Universal, the latter of which purchased the rights to The Exorcist franchise for $400 million back in 2021. Production is set to begin in New York City this spring.
It's worth noting that the upcoming film has no affiliation with 2023's The Exorcist: Believer, which received both negative critical reception and poor box office returns. Because of this, Universal scrapped a planned trilogy, including the previously announced sequel The Exorcist: Deceiver, and decided to hire a new filmmaker altogether.
Ejiofor is perhaps best known (at least by the younger crowd) for his role as Rex Strickland in the Sony Venom film series and Earth-828's Kal Mordo in Sam Raimi's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The actor is a five-time Golden Globe nominee and received an Oscar nomination for Best Actor for his starring role in 12 Years a Slave.
The Exorcist is set to hit theaters on March 27, 2027. For more, check out our guide to the most exciting upcoming horror movies heading our way.
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
