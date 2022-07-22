Marvel Studios at SDCC: everything we learned about the MCU's new animated shows – including X-Men

Marvel Studios gave us exclusive new glimpses of their upcoming slate of animated shows at San Diego Comic-Con – and we couldn't be more hyped for the return of Peter Parker, the X-Men, and Groot to our screens.

We got our first look at shows like X-Men '97, Spider-Man: Freshman Year, and Marvel Zombies, as well as episode previews of I Am Groot and What If…? season 2. That's a lot of animated goodness coming to Disney Plus in the next couple of years.

If you're not one of the lucky ones at Comic-Con, we've got you covered. Here's everything we learned about the MCU's next batch of animated shows from the Marvel Studios panel at SDCC.

I am Groot unveiled its first trailer – and a whole episode

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

First up at the panel was I Am Groot. The upcoming show all about the tiny tree will cover the character's childhood across five shorts. Vin Diesel is back to voice Groot, while Bradley Cooper will also be lending his voice to the series. Writer/director Kristen Lepore introduced the first trailer for the show ahead of its August 10 release – and one of the shorts, "Groot Takes a Bath," was even screened for SDCC attendees. In it, Groot takes a spa day in the woods – and goes up against a mischievous bird, according to our reporter in the room.

The first look at Spider-Man: Freshman Year was revealed – and gets a release window

(Image credit: Disney)

The very first look at Spider-Man: Freshman Year debuted at the panel. The artwork is suitably comic book-style, and Peter Parker looks like his usual smiley self.

Doc Oc, Chameleon, Rhino, Scorpion, and more join the cast of villains in #SpidermanFreshmanYear. pic.twitter.com/fVOHGV5tNaJuly 22, 2022 See more

Joining Peter in the series is The Runaways' Nico Minoru, as announced by executive producer Jeff Tramell. Nico is young Spidey's best friend in the show.

Jeff Tramell announces Nico Minoru from The Runaways as Peter Parker’s best friend in #SpiderManFreshmanYear. #SDCC pic.twitter.com/xf6ORZeLnvJuly 22, 2022 See more

Nico isn't the only Marvel character appearing, either. Doctor Strange and Daredevil will be teaming up with the junior web-slinger – and Charlie Cox will be reprising his role as Daredevil, returning to voice the Man Without Fear.

Daredevil and Doctor Strange team up with Peter in #SpiderManFreshmanYear! pic.twitter.com/OIP2Xg4PeEJuly 22, 2022 See more

There's also an incredible cast of villains for Spidey and his friends to go up against. None other than Doc Ock, Chameleon, Rhino, Scorpion, Norman Osborn, and even more will feature in the show.

Doc Oc, Chameleon, Rhino, Scorpion, and more join the cast of villains in #SpidermanFreshmanYear. pic.twitter.com/fVOHGV5tNaJuly 22, 2022 See more

We also finally got a release window for the series – Freshman Year will hit Disney Plus in 2024. If that wasn't enough, a second season titled Spider-Man: Sophomore Year is also in the works.

What If…? season 2 got its first preview – and season 3 is in production

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The first look at What If…? season 2 was revealed behind closed doors. Some of the heroes who'll be "saving the multiverse, one universe at a time" are Hela, Captain Carter, Scarlet Witch, Iron Man, Black Widow, and Doctor Strange. Plus, season 3 is confirmed to be in production, while season 2 will come sometime in early 2023.

Marvel Zombies images were shared

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

More details about Marvel Zombies were also revealed, and the undead include Scarlet Witch, Hawkeye, and more beloved characters. Check out the grisly first look below.

The villains of #MarvelZombies! Hawkeye, Scarlet Witch, and Bucky included. pic.twitter.com/Oyak6z0VhUJuly 22, 2022 See more

Of course, there are some good guys ready to go up against the undead. Shang-Chi, Kate Bishop, Yelena Belova, and more characters were revealed at the panel.

The heroes: Shang-Chi, Kate Bishop, Yelena, and more! #MarvelZombies pic.twitter.com/jtKoVkqZhRJuly 22, 2022 See more

X-Men '97 was teased – and is coming in 2023

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

We got our first look at the revival of the beloved '90s X-Men cartoon at the panel. The characters look exactly like we remember them – check the new images out below.

The heroes of #XMen97! #SDCC pic.twitter.com/kPmVGIBZq1July 22, 2022 See more

But there are some new additions to the team, too, including Cable and Nightcrawler. Plus, Magneto is in the show in a brand new costume.

But that’s not all! #XMen97 #SDCC pic.twitter.com/rphoAmdkEVJuly 22, 2022 See more

There was also a look at the villains of the show – and Sinister returns.

The villains of #XMen97! Sinister is BACK. #SDCC pic.twitter.com/40DjRZukANJuly 22, 2022 See more

If you just can't wait to see the show, the good news is it's arriving in fall 2023, so that gives you time to catch up on the '90s series first. And, in even better news, a season 2 has already been given the green light.

