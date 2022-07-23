Netflix's The Sandman sees the waking world in danger as trailer drops at SDCC 2022

Netflix dropped the first trailer for The Sandman at San Diego Comic-Con, as the cast and crew teased what we can expect. Based on the beloved award-winning DC comic series written by Neil Gaiman, the upcoming fantasy series will be released on August 5, 2022.

"Your waking world is shaped by dreams," says Tom Sturridge's Morpheus. "Dreams and nightmares that I create, and which I must control." In order to help him restore the dreaming world, he calls on Johanna Constantine as he encounters some familiar faces along the way. We get our first glimpse at Lucifer, The Corinthian, Desire, Death, and John Dee. And it seems we'll find out if dreams can actually die...

This is the first extended look at the upcoming series after Netflix released a brief teaser along with a date announcement earlier in 2022, which gave us our first glimpse of the dark tone of the new series.

The show follows Morpheus, the Master of Dreams, who rules over a realm that awaits us when we close our eyes called the Dreaming. Here, the malevolent character gives shape to all of our deepest fears and fantasies.

However, Dream has been held captive for more than a century, which has set off a chain of unexpected events for both the sleeping and waking world. In order to rectify the damage caused, he must travel across worlds and timelines to mend these mistakes. But, as you can imagine, he’ll be meeting some friends and foes along the way.

The all-star cast also features Gwendoline Christie, Charles Dance, Jenna Coleman, David Thewlis, Mason Alexander Park, Stephen Fry, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Joely Richardson, and Niamh Walsh.

