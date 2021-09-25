The Sandman trailer teases the mind-bending new Netflix series

The first trailer for The Sandman has debuted during Netflix's Tudum fan event, offering a first look at the mind-bending new series.

The Sandman follows Morpheus, the Dream King (played by The Boat That Rocked's Tom Sturridge), as he attempts to mend the cosmic (and human) mistakes he's made over the course of his – extremely – long life. The teaser even previews the ghastly process that leads to the summoning of Sturridge's Dream.

The cast for the show also includes Game of Thrones alumni Gwendoline Christie and Charles Dance, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Jenna Coleman, David Thewlis, Stephen Fry, and Patton Oswalt.

The series is based on the comic book of the same name written by Neil Gaiman for DC Comics, and Gaiman is also on board as an executive producer. Filming finished last month.

"For the last thirty-three years, the Sandman characters have breathed and walked around and talked in my head," Gaiman said in a statement when the show's cast was announced earlier this year. "I'm unbelievably happy that now, finally, they get to step out of my head and into reality. I can't wait until the people out there get to see what we've been seeing as Dream and the rest of them take flesh, and the flesh belongs to some of the finest actors out there."

Gaiman is, of course, no stranger to blending mythology and the present day – he's also the brains behind the novels which became the TV shows American Gods and Good Omens.

