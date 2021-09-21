The Netflix Tudum fan event promises to be a major moment for the streamer, with dozens of new trailers, castings, and general announcements set to be made about our favorite TV shows and movies. With that in mind, you probably want to know how to watch Netflix Tudum fan event. We can help with that.

Below, find detail on when the event takes place, what to expect, and where on the internet to set up camp for three (yes, three!) hours of Tudum. Oh, and want to know why it's called that? "Tudum" is how you pronounce that noise that plays at the beginning of Netflix originals. Tuduuuuuuuuum.

When does the Netflix Tudum fan event take place?

The Netflix Tudum fan events takes place on Saturday, September 25, at 9am PST / 12pm EST / 5pm BST / 1am JST and KST. The event will last three hours.

Netflix has also revealed that there will be a special pre-show event spotlighting Korean and Indian TV shows and movies, kicking off at 5am PST / 8am EST / 1pm BST/ 9pm JST and KST on specific channels.

How to watch Netflix Tudum fan event online

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Netflix Tudum event will be streaming on YouTube. In fact, you can queue up to watch it right now. Just click through that link. And, if you're reading this after the event has taken place, then the whole thing can be watched through that same link.

And if you don't want to watch alone, then you can head over to the Netflix Geeked social channels (Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok ), where the teams there are breaking down each announcement.

What will be announced at the Netflix Tudum fan event?

Netflix has promised at least "70 series, films, and specials" will be present at the Tudum fan event, with more than 145 stars and creators showing off their wears. Highlights will include Stranger Things season 4, The Witcher season 2, The Umbrella Academy season 3, and Ozark season 4. Here's a list of movies and shows that will appear at Netflix Tudum, as revealed by the streamer.

Aggretsuko / アグレッシブ烈子

A Whisker Away / 泣きたい私は猫をかぶる

A Través De Mi Ventana

Arcane

Army of Thieves

Black Crab

Big Mouth

Bridgerton

Bright: Samurai Soul / ブライト: サムライソウル

Bruised

The Chestnut Man

Cobra Kai

Colin in Black and White

Cowboy Bebop

The Crown

Dark Desire

De Volta Aos 15

Don’t Look Up

Emily in Paris

Enola Holmes

Extraction

Finding Anamika

Floor is Lava

The Harder They Fall

Hellbound / 지옥

Heeramandi

Human Resources

Interceptor

Inside Job

La Casa De Papel

The Old Guard

Ozark

Maldivas

My Name / 마이 네임

New World / 신세계로부터

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie / 劇場版美少女戦士セーラームーンEternal: 前編・後編

Rebelde

Ritmo Salvaje

Red Notice

The Sandman

Sex Education

The Silent Sea / 고요의 바

Soy Georgina

Stranger Things

Super Crooks / スーパー・クルックス

Ultraman

The Umbrella Academy

Vikings: Valhalla

The Witcher

The Witcher: Blood Origin

Young, Famous and African

That's a lot of content.