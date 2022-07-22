Prime Video renews The Wheel of Time for season 3

The Wheel of Time may not have even aired its second season yet, but that hasn't stopped Prime Video from renewing the fantasy series for a season 3.

The streamer announced the news during the show's panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday (July 21), where it also unveiled a trailer for The Wheel of Time: Origins, a new animated series.

Based on the books by Robert Jordan, and adapted to the screen by Rafe Judkins, The Wheel of Time is set in a world where only women are permitted to use magic. It follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of a powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, who sets out on a dangerous quest to find the Dragon Reborn, a young individual who is prophesied to either save or destroy humanity.

Sophie Okonedo (as Siuan Sanche), Daniel Henney (as Lan Mandragoran), Zoë Robins (Nynaeve al'Meara), Madeleine Madden (Egwene al'Vere), Josha Stradowski (Rand al'Thor), and Marcus Rutherford (Perrin Aybara) also star.

"I'm so thrilled that we'll be making a third season of The Wheel of Time," said Judkins. "The Shadow Rising has always been my favorite book in the series, so being able to bring it to television and introduce new audiences to the stories that made me fall in love with these books in the first place is such an honor, and something I've been working toward since I first pitched the show years and years ago."

"We are so excited to dive deeper into the world of The Wheel of Time with Rafe Judkins and his team, who have done such a marvelous job of honoring Robert Jordan's vision and delivering an incredible viewing experience to Prime Video customers," Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios, added.

"Season 1 resonated with the most loyal of Jordan devotees, as well as the uninitiated, who were experiencing this incredible world for the first time, proving this is a show that truly stands out in the genre space. We couldn't be happier to give fans more reasons to be excited about the show and bring more The Wheel of Time to our customers worldwide."

The Wheel of Time season 1 is currently available to stream on Prime Video. Season 2 wrapped filming in early May 2022. While we wait for the next instalment, check out our breakdown of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2022 and beyond. And, you can keep up to date on all things Comic-Con with our complete SDCC 2022 schedule.