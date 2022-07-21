Sarah Michelle Gellar makes surprise SDCC appearance as she joins Teen Wolf spin-off

Sarah Michelle Gellar thrilled Hall H attendees when she dropped by the Teen Wolf: The Movie panel, featuring writer Jeff Davis and stars Tyler Posey and Tyler Hoechlin. The actor made a surprise appearance to mark her casting in the spin-off series Wolf Pack for Paramount Plus.

The new supernatural series is based on the books by Edo Van Belkom and will be executive produced by Gellar and Davis. The story focuses on two teens who are caught in a wildfire that has awoken a supernatural beast. After being wounded by the creature, they soon discover they’ve become werewolves as they encounter others like them.

“I said I’ll do the show if I get Hall H,” says Sarah Michelle Gellar about new series #WolfPack, set within the #TeenWolf universe #SDCC pic.twitter.com/65tJGKReR9July 21, 2022 See more

The previously announced cast includes Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson, and Tyler Lawrence Gray. Gellar will play an arson investigator called Kristin Ramsey who is brought in to find out exactly what happened. On the path to find the teenage arsonist who started the fire, she soon finds all is not what it seems.

Total Film and SFX were present for the big announcement at San Diego Comic-Con as Gellar shared some insight into her casting. "It’s amazing, [Davis] is amazing," Gellar gushed. "Everything these guys said about family and the atmosphere of a show that Jeff runs is really true and I hope that you guys [Posey and Hoechlin] come join us!"

San Diego Comic-Con is well underway with the new Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie also being teased. Check out our guide to everything we learned from that panel before delving into our San Diego Comic-Con schedule to make sure you don’t miss a moment.