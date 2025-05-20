Sarah Michelle Gellar says the kids of some of her former Buffy co-stars auditioned for the reboot

Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar has revealed that some familiar faces auditioned for the upcoming reboot.

"I know somebody who was on the show whose child auditioned on the show," Gellar, who played the titular role in the original series, told US Weekly. "I know a few people from the show whose children came in."

"It better not have been one of my kids!" Alyson Hannigan, who played Buffy's best friend Willow, joked.

It was announced earlier this month that Ryan Kiera Armstrong, who previously starred in the Star Wars series Skeleton Crew on Disney Plus, will play the new slayer, who's described as an introverted high school student (per Deadline), while Gellar is returning in a supporting role. No other cast members have been revealed yet.

"From the moment I saw Ryan's audition, I knew there was only one girl that I wanted by my side," Gellar wrote on Instagram when Armstrong's casting was announced. "To have that kind of emotional intelligence, and talent, at such a young age is truly a gift."

The reboot is in the works at Hulu, with Chloé Zhao, the director of Marvel's Eternals and the Oscar-winning drama Nomadland, helming the pilot. Poker Face writers Nora and Lilla Zuckerman are on scripting duties.

"Every pitch I heard was just like, 'Let’s just do Buffy again.' Why?" Gellar said. "But the passion that [Zhao] came to me with, what she wanted to do with the show and the character, and why Buffy is needed now – it was the first time where I thought, 'OK, there’s a reason.'"

The Buffy reboot doesn't have a release date yet. While we wait for more updates, check out our guide to the best new TV shows to add to your watchlist in 2025.