Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves gets first trailer at San Diego Comic-Con

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has released its trailer, giving the first look at Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Regé-Jean Page in action. The teaser for the fantasy adventure movie was unveiled during the movie's San Diego Comic-Con panel, where cast and crew were present.

"Here's the thing, we're a team of thieves," Pine's bard starts as the team is introduced. "And when you do this you're bound to make enemies. Sometimes those enemies come looking for revenge." The clip from the upcoming movie shows epic battles, great action, and plenty of laughs. We also have a release date as the movie is set to release in March 3, 2023. Take a look at the full trailer above.

As long with the trailer, Total Film was also treated to some exclusive footage at Comic-Con. The first clip featured the team digging up graves in search of a mysterious item, before using magic to speak with the dead. Pine was very funny in the short clip, which also featured a flashback to an epic battle.

In another exclusive look at the movie, Hugh Grant's Forge Fletcher introduces adventurers to a huge colosseum. A maze then appears as a gruesome looking beast – described as a jaguar with snakes coming out of it – goes on the attack. The players then come across a mysterious chest...

They’re playing an exclusive new, unfinished #DnDMovie clip that sees the adventurers trying to raise a few corpses from the dead to ask them questions about a mystery relic. Chris Pine’s very funny, and there are flashbacks to an epic battle with a dragon raining down fire #SDCCJuly 21, 2022 See more

We had a first look at the upcoming movie during a special Comic-Con immersive "tavern" experience. This featured props and glimpses at monsters in the movie, as well as screens showing the cast in full costume.

The upcoming movie, co-written and directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, is based on the hugely popular role-playing game. Honor Among Thieves also acts as a reboot to the film series that began in 2000 with Dungeons & Dragons.

Starring Jeremy Irons and Thora Birch, this original movie followed an empress who was on a mission to defeat an evil warlock. This franchise was continued in Dungeons & Dragons: Wrath of the Dragon God (2005) and Dungeons & Dragons 3: The Book of Vile Darkness (2012).

Alongside Pine, Rodriguez and Page, the Dungeons & Dragons cast includes Justice Smith, Chloe Coleman, and Daisy Head. Hugh Grant will play the main antagonist Forge Fletcher, while Jason Wong stars as Dralas and Sophia Lillis appears as Doric.

