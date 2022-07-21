Dungeons & Dragons movie unveils first look at Chris Pine, Regé-Jean Page, and more

Chris Pine, Regé-Jean Page, and Michelle Rodriguez bear arms in the first look at Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

At San Diego Comic-Con on Wednesday (July 20), Total Film and other press were invited to take part in an immersive "tavern" experience based on the upcoming fantasy movie. There, in between all of the props and monsters, a bunch of screens displayed the film's cast in full costume.

Pine was among them, as a looped video saw his character rocking out on a lute before he pulled out a sword and started swinging it around. We're guessing he's a bard, while Page, in his fancy-looking armor, is likely playing some sort of knight.

Rodriguez's outfit looked similar to Page's – only she had an ax, and not a sword. Elsewhere, Justice Smith and Sophia Lillis' characters appeared to be on the more magical side. Hugh Grant's villain Forge Fletcher featured, too, and you can see his get-up below.

A first look at Hugh Grant and Regé-Jean Page in #DungeonsAndDragons Honor Among Thieves @ #SDCC pic.twitter.com/qi55LC0uo9July 21, 2022 See more

"Well, what I will say is we had a hell of a fun time making it. There was a lot of laughs," Pine previously told Collider (opens in new tab). "The way that I've been describing it, it’s like Game of Thrones mixed with a little Princess Bride, [and] just a smidge of [Monty Python's] Holy Grail.

"It's somewhere in that ballpark. It's a lot of fun. It’s got a lot of thrills. It's poppy, it’s eighties heartfelt, there's a bit of Goonies in there." Pine also revealed a little something about his character, branding him "the ultimate party planner." That's all we're getting before the movie's big panel later on at SDCC, though.

Written and directed by Game Night's Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, Dungeons & Dungeons is currently scheduled to release in US cinemas on March 3, 2023. If you're into all things magical and mythical, check out our list of the best fantasy movies here. And, you can keep up to date on all things Comic-Con with our complete SDCC 2022 schedule.