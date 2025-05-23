Despite being brutally murdered by Ghostface, Sarah Michelle Gellar still wants to reprise her Scream 2 role: "I'm waiting for my call"

Sarah Michelle Gellar wants to reprise her role from Scream 2 – and she's not going to let being dead stop her.

"I’m not in [Scream 7]. I tried to get in [Scream 7], nobody wanted me," Gellar told Entertainment Tonight. "They were bringing everybody back. I kept thinking I would get a call, I didn’t get a call."

She added, "There’s a lot of people that died in all the Scream movies that are back. Skeet [Ulrich], [Matthew] Lillard. I’m just saying, I’m waiting for my call."

Gellar played Cici Cooper in the 1997 sequel, a college student who was murdered by Ghostface in her sorority house so the masked killer could create a distraction to get to Sidney Prescott. Cici may have been killed off pretty soon into the movie's runtime, but, as Gellar points out, death doesn't seem to be the end in the slasher franchise.

Several familiar faces are seemingly returning from beyond the grave in the new sequel, including David Arquette as Dewey Riley (who was killed off in 2022's Scream), Matthew Lillard as Stu Macher (who died in the first Scream movie), and Scott Foley as Roman Bridger (who was killed in 2000's Scream 3).

They're joining Neve Campbell, who's back as Sidney after sitting out 2023's Scream 6, along with Courteney Cox, who's back as Gale Weathers, and Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding, who return as twins Mindy and Chad Meeks-Martin.

Scream 7 hits theaters on February 27, 2026.