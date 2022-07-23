Black Adam fights the Justice Society of America in new SDCC trailer

A new trailer for Black Adam, the new DC movie starring Dwayne Johnson as the titular antihero, has screened at San Diego Comic-Con. The lead took to the Hall H stage at SDCC in costume, he revealed that "the DC universe will never be the same again."

The new teaser featured Black Adam squaring up against the Justice Society. "My powers are not a gift but a curse," the Johnson's anti-hero says, "born out of rage." We then see Black Adam in action as Pierce Brosnan's Doctor Fate warns him he can either be the Earth’s destroyer or its savior. "The world needed a hero, instead it got me," he says.

During the panel, director Jaume Collet-Serra also revealed that they locked in the final cut of the movie the day before the panel. And it seems like he’ll be talking a big role in the DCEU going forward as Johnson teased: “Our goal is to usher in a new era of the DC universe with the Justice Society.”

Some #BlackAdam footage just played. Sees some people discovering his tomb, awakening Adam. He fights them: arms come off, he floats out and helicopters explode and death everywhere #SDCCJuly 23, 2022 See more

Black Adam first appeared in DC Comics during the 1940s as a villain who had been corrupted by power, then became an anti-hero in the early 2000s with a disregard for rules and conventions.

Alongside Johnson, the movie's cast also includes Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, who can control his own molecular structure, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, who has the power to manipulate wind and sound. Pierce Brosnan rounds out the cast as Doctor Fate.

Black Adam arrives on the big screen on October 21, 2022.