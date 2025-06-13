The Rock had a bizarre request for his Black Adam action figure: "Can you make me more ripped?"

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson spent almost 15 years bringing DC anti-hero Black Adam to the big screen, so it should come as little surprise he was involved in almost every step along the way.

That even extended to his likeness on action figures, with one bizarre request leading to The Rock's plastic doppelganger hitting the gym big time.

Speaking to Popverse, Image Comics co-creator and McFarlane Toys founder Todd McFarlane revealed how The Rock's feedback was implemented.

"Recently, we had to get approval on Black Adam, and Dwayne Johnson's only comment was, which I think he was right, was, 'Can you make me more ripped?'" McFarlane said.

"It actually seems like a silly one, but it actually was right, because I think we all in our mind have a romantic version of many people, and the costume itself wasn't showing off his muscles. We were super accurate to the costume, it's just that the costume wasn't showing it off, so he just wanted us to show it off a bit more. We took a little bit of artistic license to do it. I think it was the right move."

McFarlane added, "Let me tell you that even if I disagree, the client is always right. I'm looking for an approval."

Black Adam finally arrived in cinemas in 2022, despite the long-gestating project being in the works since 2007.

The standalone DC feature, which saw Johnson's Kahndaq protector butt heads with the Justice Society and criminal organization Intergang. The Black Adam post-credits scene even saw Henry Cavill's Superman arrive on the scene, with a teased crossover quickly scuppered as James Gunn's rebooted DCU was launched just months later.

The Rock, meanwhile, is branching out in his acting career in the coming months. He's set to portray UFC fighter Mark Kerr in A24's The Smashing Movie, while he's also appearing in a new Hawaii-set crime drama directed by Martin Scorsese.

