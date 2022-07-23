Shazam has superhero growing pains in first Fury of the Gods trailer

The first trailer for Shazam! Fury of the Gods has premiered at San Diego Comic-Con, introduced by none other than Shazam himself, Zachary Levi.

Set two years after 2019's Shazam!, the Shazamily (that's Shazam family, of course) is now fully established and Billy Batson (Asher Angel) is trying to come to terms with his newfound powers as his adult alter ego (Levi). When you're living in the same world as heroes like the Flash, Aquaman, and Batman, there's a lot to live up to – and those heroes make a few quick cameos in the teaser trailer.

The new trailer gives us our first look at the sequel's antagonists: Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, and Rachel Zegler, who are playing the daughters of the Titan Atlas – Billy and co. have got to go head to head with powers unlike anything they've ever encountered before.

Zachary Levi just emerged from the middle of the stage to talk #Shazam2 — and we just saw some new footage in which they joked about the heroes meeting at Comic-Con!

Interestingly, Atlas is one of the sources of Billy's powers – Shazam is an acronym that spells out all the mythological figures he derives his abilities from: Solomon's wisdom, Hercules' strength, Atlas' stamina, Zeus' power, Achilles' courage, and Mercury's speed.

The one-minute clip – set to Business by Eminem – doesn't give away much else about the plot, but it promises plenty of the humor that categorized the first movie, including Zachary Levi pouring out his woes to a pediatrician.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is due to hit the big screen on December 21, 2022. In the meantime, catch up on the DCEU with our guide to watching the DC movies in order. You can also keep up to date on Comic-Con with our complete SDCC 2022 schedule.