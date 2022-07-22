The Walking Dead confirms release date of final episodes in new season 11 trailer

The Walking Dead has finally confirmed when the third and final part of its super-sized season 11 is set to start airing – and viewers will be glad to know that they don't have much longer left to wait.

During the long-running zombie drama's last ever at San Diego Comic-Con today (Friday, July 22), AMC revealed that episode 17 will premiere on October 2. The following seven episodes will be broadcast weekly on the channel and on AMC Plus from then on.

We finish the fight together.#TWD’s Final Episodes premiere October 2nd on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/ozR7PgFRj9July 22, 2022 See more

It's an emotional last ride, too, as the three-minute long trailer begins with a quick recap of the show's major players and events leading up to what it sure to be an emotional goodbye later this year. The teaser also depicts the final showdown with the Commonwealth and potentially super-smart zombies. Gulp.

While the main show is geared up to conclude with the upcoming installment, there's plenty more for franchise fans to look forward to. There's Isle of the Dead, a spin-off surrounding Negan and Maggie's adventures in New York City, and the Daryl-centric outing, too. Fear the Walking Dead is set to continue, now that Kim Dickens' Madison Clark has been re-introduced, and anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead will soon see the likes of Terry Crews, Olivia Munn, and Parker Posey navigating the apocalypse. You can watch the first Tales of the Walking Dead trailer now.

If you're all up to date on The Walking Dead, and aren't sure what to watch while you wait for the next episode, then use our list of the best TV shows of all time for some viewing inspiration. (Spoiler: we ranked The Walking Dead at #80).