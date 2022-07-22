New Tales of the Walking Dead trailer features a creepy Alpha, Terry Crews, and more undead nightmares

The first full-length trailer for Tales of the Walking Dead has been released at San Diego Comic-Con. It comes after a super-short teaser for the show was unveiled back in April, showing off Samantha Morton's return as Alpha.

In the trailer (which you can see above), Alpha takes centre stage. Samantha Morton's villain is in spine-tingling form, even in the pre-outbreak days, saying, "I'm not sure I meant to kill him... but I'm glad I did."

Terry Crews' Joe also gets a fair shake of screen time as the anthology series deals with varying responses to zombies appearing all over America. If nothing else, it feels like a fresh take on survivors' stories as The Walking Dead's main series shambles off into the sunset later this year.

The show is an anthology series that will focus on six stories set in the same universe. The cast includes Jessie T. Usher (The Boys), Lauren Glazier (Mindhunter), Daniella Pineda (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Olivia Munn (X-Men: Apocalypse), and Parker Posey (Lost in Space).

Elsewhere in the TWD-verse, the mainline series is set to conclude with season 11C, while Isle of the Dead, which will focus on Negan and Maggie in New York City, is also in the works – along with a Daryl-centric spin-off, and more Fear the Walking Dead. There's also those long-awaited The Walking Dead movies, too, which will see the return of Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes.

Tales of the Walking Dead arrives on AMC this August 14. While you wait, check out our roundup of the best Netflix shows to fill out your watchlist, and keep up to date on Comic-Con with our guide to the SDCC 2022 schedule.