First Tales of the Walking Dead teaser offers up first look at Alpha's return

Tales of the Walking Dead has offered us a glimpse at Samantha Morton's return as Alpha, in the anthology series' first teaser.

As the horror franchise's flagship show, The Walking Dead, concluded the second part of its supersized final season on Sunday, April 10, AMC unveiled the super short promo. Promising "six different stories" all set in "one dead world", it features the likes of Lauren Glazier (Mindhunter), Jessie T Usher (The Boys), Daniella Pineda (Jurassic World Dominion), Parker Posey (Lost in Space), and Olivia Munn (X-Men: Apocalypse).

Eagle-eyed fans will spot Alpha at the bottom of the video, about two seconds in. This time though, she's not sporting a bald head or a Whisperer-style walker mask.

Outside of that, Posey's is perhaps the most notable scene in the 14-second clip, as her character willingly offers her neck up to a bloody-mouthed zombie and says matter-of-factly, "Just get it over with", before screaming out in pain.

Executive-produced by The Walking Dead's chief content officer Scott M. Gimple, and showrunner Channing Powell, the series will also boast appearances from Poppy Liu, Anthony Edwards, Danny Ramirez, Jillian Bell, Terry Crews, Loan Chabanol, and Embeth Davidtz. Haifaa Al-Mansour (Archive 81) and Tara Nicole Weyr are among those lined up to direct.

While filming is already underway in Atlanta, Georgia, an official release date has yet to be announced.

Tales of the Walking Dead is just one spin-off the ever-growing Walking Dead universe has in the pipeline. There's also the yet-to-be-titled Carol and Daryl show, and Isle of the Dead, a New York City-based programme centered on Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan).

The Walking Dead's last chapter in its supersized 11th and final season, which will consist of another eight episodes, is set to premiere sometime on AMC in the US and Disney Plus in the UK in the fall. While we wait, why not take a trip down memory lane with our look back at the best Walking Dead episodes.

