Jennifer Aniston has addressed her surprise The Last of Us season 2 appearance: "Of all the things to survive the apocalypse"

Jennifer Aniston made a surprise appearance in The Last of Us season 2, episode 2 – and she's addressed the cameo.

In the episode, Bella Ramsey's Ellie stumbles across a magazine while sheltering from a snowstorm. It's an old issue of People, and on the cover is Aniston. You can just make out the headline "best and worst dressed."

"Of all the things to survive the apocalypse," Aniston wrote on her Instagram story, complete with a laughing emoji (H/T ComicBook.com).

The Cordyceps outbreak happened in 2003 in the show, which makes this magazine a relic over two decades old. We're as surprised as Aniston that it held up all those years.

Episode 2 was a particularly brutal one, too, with (spoiler alert) the death of Pedro Pascal's Joel, murdered by Kaitlyn Dever's Abby as revenge for killing her father back in the season 1 finale. By the sounds of things, it's only going to get worse from here (as players of The Last of Us Part 2 will know).

"I was scared of her, and I didn't like her, and I didn't want her to do what she's doing," showrunner Craig Mazin has said recently of an unseen scene involving Ramsey's Ellie. "I look at her, and she's breaking my heart. I'm just like …" He added: "I'm telling you, Bella Ramsey."

You can keep up to date with the show with our The Last of Us season 2 release schedule, or see our The Last of Us season 2 review for our spoiler-free verdict on the entire season.

