Jurassic World: Dominion runtime revealed – and it's the longest Jurassic Park movie yet

The Jurassic World 3: Dominion runtime has been revealed, and the latest installment in the dino-series is the longest yet. The new movie has a length of 2 hours 23 minutes, according to Collider (opens in new tab).

Previously, The Lost World: Jurassic Park and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom were tied for being the longest Jurassic movies, both coming in at 2 hours 9 mins. Then came the original Jurassic Park at 2 hours 7 mins, followed by the first Jurassic World at 2 hours 4 minutes. In last place remains Jurassic Park 3, which comes in at a smooth 1 hour 32 minutes.

Dominion may need the extra screen time to fit everything in. Not only can we expect dinos, but also almost every character from the series past. There's Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Isabella Sermon returning from Fallen Kingdom. B.D. Wong, who plays shady genetic scientist Dr. Henry Wu and appeared in Netflix spin-off Camp Cretaceous, also returns for the new sequel.

Then there's the iconic trio of Sam Neill (as paleontologist Dr. Alan Grant), Laura Dern (as palaeobotanist Dr. Ellie Satler), and Jeff Goldblum (as chaotician Dr. Ian Malcolm) all back from the original trilogy.

And there's more! Mamoudou Athie, DeWanda Wise, Dichen Lachman, Campbell Scott, and Scott Haze are all new to the series. So, it's fair to say, director Colin Trevorrow needed that screen real estate to make sure everyone had their time in the spotlight.

