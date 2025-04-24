Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning runtime makes it the longest movie in the franchise

The Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning runtime has been revealed - and it's a long one.

According to ScreenRant, the runtime is 2 hours and 49 minutes long - putting it close to three hours. This is only a few minutes longer than the runtime for Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, which is a whopping 2 hours and 43 minutes.

For comparison, the first Mission: Impossible movie had a runtime of 1 hour 50 minutes - which seemed so very lengthy compared to today's nearly three-hour movie-lengths (which is something I personally never thought would become normalized, but I'm going to blame Zack Snyder for that one).

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, previously titled Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two, follows IMF agent Ethan Hunt as he attempts to destroy a dangerous AI known as The Entity - and sees Cruise do some of the franchise's most dangerous stunts yet, which include hanging from a biplane and escaping a submarine that's filling with water.

The film boasts a budget of $400 million, making it one of the most expensive films ever made - which makes sense for the last installment of one of the biggest action franchises ever. The cast includes Hayley Atwell, Tramel Tillman, Vanessa Kirby, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Angela Bassett, Nick Offerman, and Pom Klementieff.

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning hits theaters on May 23, 2025. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond, or, check out our list of movie release dates.