David Harbour's Red Guardian offers to defend against "boring evening" in wacky new Thunderbolts teaser where he promotes his limo service
"I can do this all night"
Everybody knows those lo-fi TV ads created by local businesses in your area – stuff like Wacky Eddie's Discount Furniture, or particularly smarmy used car salesmen. But if you lived in the Marvel Universe, your local TV commercial personality could be none other than the Thunderbolts' Red Guardian, who has a new TV spot advertising his limo service.
Well, technically, it's a new clip of David Harbour as the Red Guardian advertising the upcoming Thunderbolts* Marvel Studios movie, but it's a spot-on riff on those kinds of classic local commercials many of us likely know from our hometowns.
In terms of services offered, Red Guardian Limo Service caters to "business trips, school pick ups, fancy funerals, and regular funerals." And if you're worried whether the aging Red Guardian has the stamina to be your driver for a big fancy funeral, he assures viewers "I can do this all night," in reference to Captain America's famous line.
And yes, if you call the phone number displayed at the end of the commercial, you'll get a message from Red Guardian telling you to namedrop him when you buy your tickets to see Thunderbolts* – "It will be the same price, but they'll be impressed."
In real-world terms, I have to say, I'm particularly delighted by the fun Marvel Studios is having with the endlessly charming cast of Thunderbolts*. It feels like rolling back the clock a decade or so to the absolute height of superhero movie mania, when every film felt like an event.
Does that mean Thunderbolts* is guaranteed to be a great movie? Definitely not, but it doesn't hurt to have a little hype going into a big MCU release.
And coupled with the film's apparent reliance on real-life stunt work and onset practical effects, there's a lot of behind-the-scenes coolness convincing me that Thunderbolts* could have more blockbuster filmmaking to offer than another round of rote MCU green screen thrills.
Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
Thunderbolts* will hit theaters on May 2. For more, see our guides on watching the Marvel movies in order and the Marvel timeline.
I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.